Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 315,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 299,583 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,473,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

