Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FBND opened at $46.08 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.