Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 228 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE RE opened at $323.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $340.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

