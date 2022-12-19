Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 143.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

