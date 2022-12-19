Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

