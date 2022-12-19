43,149 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.