Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3,978.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.53 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

