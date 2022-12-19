Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Shares of BCE opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

