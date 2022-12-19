3,392 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $60.99 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

