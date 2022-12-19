Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $190,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

