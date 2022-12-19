Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

