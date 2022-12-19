Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.