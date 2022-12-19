2,635 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Fortive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTV opened at $63.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

