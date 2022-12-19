Bangor Savings Bank Has $552,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HBI opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.