Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $507,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $170.36 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $203.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.