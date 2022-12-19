Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 145 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.