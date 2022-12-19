3,804 Shares in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.79%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

