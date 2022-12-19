Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. State Street Corp raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 283,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 146.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $2,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $844.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

