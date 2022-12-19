Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 866 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 501,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 273.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.