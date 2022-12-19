Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 263 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $221.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MED shares. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

