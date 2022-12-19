Bangor Savings Bank Has $738,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 166,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

