Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.