Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $481.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.66 and its 200-day moving average is $435.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.