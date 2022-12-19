Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SPYG stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

