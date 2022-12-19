Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $250.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

