Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $148.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

