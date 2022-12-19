SOL Capital Management CO Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.