Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.09% of IMAX worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

