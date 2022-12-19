Mission Wealth Management LP Has $530,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

