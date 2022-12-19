Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.27% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 258.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.