SOL Capital Management CO Buys 290 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 33,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $80.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

