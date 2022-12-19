SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.