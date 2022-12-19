SOL Capital Management CO Buys 395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $202.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.