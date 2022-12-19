Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stake Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 528,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,594,000 after acquiring an additional 435,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARI. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARI opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.