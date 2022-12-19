SOL Capital Management CO Has $309,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.