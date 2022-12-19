Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $14.51 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Globe Life worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 228,355 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life Stock Performance

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,588. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

