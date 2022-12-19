SOL Capital Management CO Has $303,000 Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in WPP were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 219.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WPP by 51.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.23) to GBX 864 ($10.60) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,260 ($15.46) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $886.75.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $48.64 on Monday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

