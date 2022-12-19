SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,010 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

