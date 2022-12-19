SOL Capital Management CO Takes $200,000 Position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAUZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000.

NYSEARCA HAUZ opened at $21.17 on Monday. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

