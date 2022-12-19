SOL Capital Management CO Takes $38,000 Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,719 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX opened at $2.62 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.