Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,060 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Aris Water Solutions worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $913.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.00 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

ARIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

