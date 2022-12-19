Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morningstar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

Morningstar Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $65,581.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,242,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,161,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $65,581.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,403 shares of company stock worth $18,954,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $214.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.89.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

