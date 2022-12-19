127,172 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,558,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Entegris Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $66.32 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.