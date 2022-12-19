Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

