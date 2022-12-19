Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP opened at $312.18 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.31.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

