Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

