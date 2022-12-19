Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 36,382.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 229,211 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $384.98 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.