Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lowered by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 5.9 %

ACN opened at $264.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.86. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

