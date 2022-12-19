SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3,062.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $280.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.53. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

