Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $239.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.43. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

